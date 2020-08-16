RONALD LEE McKEE
October 18, 1938 ˜ August 3, 2020
The sparkling eyes and hearty laughter of Ronald Lee McKee (81) was extinguished Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He died of a massive brain bleed/complication of diabetes.
He was first born to William “Bill” and Pearl (Sederburg) McKee in Woodland, WA on Oct. 18, 1938.
Ron and Marlene Hawkins were married in North Bonneville, WA on Nov. 17, 1956. Having met in first grade at Ridgefield Elementary and continued through high school. After graduating and to the dire predictions of “it’ll never last,” we wed. We were married 63 years, 8 months.
Ron loved the outdoors; hunting game and fowl, especially fishing with his “favorite” son-in-law, Ray. They shared many hours in their boat at Lake Merwin and Yale or on the Columbia River. The week before his passing they made a precarious trip over the bar for salmon. Miraculously, returning to the dock with two fish, vowing “we’ll never do that again!” He was a memory maker with the sons and grandsons, sitting in the blind waiting for the elusive duck or goose to fly over and digging clams was always a family event.
He retired from RSG Forest Products after 27 years in the log yard. From timber to lumber, logging was in his blood.
After retirement, his passions were playing cribbage (club and tournament), casinos, road trips, watching the Mariners and tending his garden and strawberries boxes.
He is survived by wife, Marlene; daughter, Richelle (Ray); sons, Ronald W (Angela), Randy (Julie), Rory (Susie) and Ross (LeeOni.); 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren who all helped keep the spring in his step, and joy in his heart. Also survived by brother, Kenneth McKee (Sandra) of Lake Elsinore, CA.
Preceding him in death; his parents, Bill and Pearl McKee; brother, Billie L. McKee; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
When it’s safe, we’ll have a gathering at our Ridgefield home for family and friends.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits