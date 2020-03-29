RONALD JOSEPH FLAGG
May 18, 1941 ˜ March 9, 2020
Ronald Joseph Flagg passed away on March 9, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was 78 years old and a 52-year resident of Clark County. Ronald was born on May 18, 1941 in Holden, MA to George and Anna Flagg.
Ronald and his wife Patricia moved from Massachusetts to Battle Ground, WA in December 1968 before residing in their Vancouver (Hockinson) home in 1978 until his passing.
He was employed at Alcoa/VanExco and Columbia Machine prior to retirement.
Ronald enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing and playing cribbage.
He was always the one to jump on and lend a hand if needed. He was often a man of few words but always had a twinkle of orneriness in his eyes. His loving heart and feisty spirit will be greatly missed.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Glen Flagg of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Michelle (Robert) Johnson of Camas, WA; brother, Richard Flagg of Vancouver, WA; grandson, Cam Johnson of Camas, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per the family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brown’s Funeral Home in Camas, WA has been entrusted to the arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020