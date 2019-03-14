Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Joseph Denis. View Sign



RONALD JOSEPH DENIS

May 9, 1950 ˜ March 8, 2019



XRonald Joseph Denis passed away at his home on March 8, 2019.

XRonald was born on May 9, 1950 in Fargo, North Dakota to his parents Alphonse and Genevieve Denis. He has been a Clark County resident since 1984, and retired as an electrical engineer from the Bonneville Power Administration after 43 years.

XRonald loved the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature. He was a creative inventor, often tinkering and recycling materials into inventions that would enhance his daily life. He was fascinated by electricity, and loved to teach others about it.

XHe is survived by his wife Stephanie Denis at home; his 4 children: Desmond (Lisa) St. Denis of Yacolt, Yvonne Goodnight of Kelso, Douglas Denis of Camas, and Daniel Denis of Yacolt; 5 grandchildren; and his sister Theresa (Julien) Plowy, of Highland California. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joan Worton and his brother Dale St. Denis.

XThere will be a private interment at Fern Prairie Cemetery in Camas. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 17, 11 AM at Camas Meadows Golf Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



410 NE Garfield St.

Camas , WA 98607

