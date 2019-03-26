|
RONALD JAMES MULFORD
September 2, 1943 ˜ March 15, 2010
Ronald James Mulford passed unexpectedly at the age of 75 on March 15, 2019.
After 25 years with BN Railroad, Ron and Phyllis became snowbirds traveling the country for several years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed all sports.
Ron is survived by his wife Phyllis; sisters Joan (Ron) Hamrick, Linda King, Debbie Wagner; children Randy Mulford, Niki (Ryan) Sutton, Kari Nicholson, Todd Buurman; grandchildren Kaitlyn Whitney, Nicholas Hosking, and Brianna Nicholson.
A celebration of life will be held at Vancouver Elks, Sunday March 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 26, 2019