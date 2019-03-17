Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Glen Anderson. View Sign



RONALD GLEN ANDERSON

January 21, 1947 ˜ March 9, 2019



Ronald Glen Anderson died peacefully with his family by his side on March 9, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 72. He was born on January 21, 1947 in Portland, OR to Glen and Doris Anderson. He grew up in Ridgefield, WA until he married Gayl, in 1968.

Ron was an avid drag racer and loved racing his 1966 El Camino.

Ron is survived by his mother, Doris Anderson of Ridgefield; his brother, Wayne Anderson of Lake Havasu, AZ; his wife, Gayl Anderson of Vancouver; his three sons, Eric Anderson of Vancouver, Chris Anderson and Chelsey Crabb of Vancouver and Brian and Jennifer Anderson of Bend, OR; his three grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan and Owen.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen H. Anderson Jr. of Ridgefield.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at The Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver - The Historic Trust, 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, WA 98661. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ron’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to DRAW Drag Racing Association of Women

Please sign his guest book @



Ronald Glen Anderson died peacefully with his family by his side on March 9, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 72. He was born on January 21, 1947 in Portland, OR to Glen and Doris Anderson. He grew up in Ridgefield, WA until he married Gayl, in 1968.Ron was an avid drag racer and loved racing his 1966 El Camino.Ron is survived by his mother, Doris Anderson of Ridgefield; his brother, Wayne Anderson of Lake Havasu, AZ; his wife, Gayl Anderson of Vancouver; his three sons, Eric Anderson of Vancouver, Chris Anderson and Chelsey Crabb of Vancouver and Brian and Jennifer Anderson of Bend, OR; his three grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan and Owen.He was preceded in death by his father, Glen H. Anderson Jr. of Ridgefield.A Celebration of Life will be held March 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at The Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver - The Historic Trust, 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, WA 98661. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ron’s life.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to DRAW Drag Racing Association of Women http://www.drawfasthelp.org/donate.html If you would like to make your donation in memory of Ron, please make sure to add a note so they know whom to dedicate the donation to.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close