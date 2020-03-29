RONALD ”RON” EDWIN FRICK
June 4, 1938 ˜ March 19, 2020
Ronald ”Ron” Edwin Frick, 81, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 after several years of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Billings, MT on June 4, 1938 to Rudolph and Caroline Frick, the youngest of 3 children.
Ron was a veteran having served as a aircraft mechanic in the Strategic Air Command.
Ron returned home to Vancouver where he met and married the love of his life, Walis Ann Husby, on Sept. 12, 1959. They had three children together.
Ron was a skilled truck driver and spent the last 15 years of his working career with Clark County Public Works.
From a young age, Ron was an avid car enthusiast, owning and modifying many cars throughout his life.
Ron is survived by his brother, Rudy Frick; daughters, Ronda Aceveda and Kandi Boggess; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wali; their son, Ronn; his parents; and sister, Rosa.
A Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020