RONALD ’RON’ EARL FINNEGAN
June 4, 1948 ˜ January 2, 2019
Ron Finnegan, 70, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Jan. 2, 2019 from pancreatic cancer with family surrounding him.
He spent his life to the fullest. After graduating from Madison High School in Portland, OR in 1966, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in England as a MP. Upon discharge he joined the Air National Guard and worked at the air base in Portland.
In 1972, Ron went to work for Greyhound Bus Lines as a driver until 2005. After retiring from driving bus he drove semi’s for Swift and Sorenson trucking companies.
His passion though has always been Triumph cars. He enjoyed his 1974 TR6!
Ron will be missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Rita; sons, James (Allison) Rickman and Patrick (Jackie) Finnegan; daughters, Megan (John) Reed and Sarah (Colin) John; his grandchildren, Kyle, Jesse, Noah, Madelyn, Lillian and Stacey; his brothers, Steve (Pat) Finnegan, Mike Finnegan and Art Williams; sister, Kathy (Steve) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Stephen Finnegan; and step-dad, Arthur Williams.
Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., June 4, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 905 NW 94th St., Vancouver, WA, then proceed to Willamette National Cemetery.
Any memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or the Ron Finnegan memorial fund at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019