ROGER WILLIAM FRANSEN

October 12, 1947 ˜ February 9, 2019



Roger Fransen, 71, of Vancouver, WA, died February 9, 2019 at his home in Vancouver, WA. He was born October 12, 1947 in Bismarck, ND. Roger grew up on the family farm near Hazelton, ND. He went to country school for the first seven years and then attended school in Hazelton. He was a gifted athlete and excelled in football, track and saddle bronc riding.

For several years he was a heavy equipment operator.

Roger served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps stationed in Alaska until his discharge in 1969.

In 1970, he married Jan Dimatteo and they made their home on the family farm and together raised their daughter, Jodi. They farmed, raised horses and he started doing long haul trucking.

In the mid 1980’s, Roger moved out West, eventually settling in Vancouver, WA. He continued trucking, and later became the foreman for transporting and erecting wind generators to several states.

Roger was the ultimate people person, with a quick smile and a twinkle in his eye. He could gab with anyone and could tell stories with the best of them. More than anything, Roger loved being surrounded by family and friends. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his precious granddaughter. He always said that spoiling her was his greatest joy in life.

Roger will be sadly missed by his daughter, Jodi (Scott) Deutsch and granddaughter, Makenna of Vancouver, WA; twin brother, Richard (Diane) of Mobridge, SD; his sister, Beth (Fred) Binkowski of Colton, OR; special nephew and niece, Wyatt (Tammy) Fransen of Bismarck, ND and Aleah (Ryan) Binkowski-Burk of Gladstone, OR; and special friend, Linda Hutchinson of Vancouver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ellen (Kurtz) Fransen.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the VFW, Vancouver on Saturday, March 2nd from 1-4p.m.

In honor of Roger, please do an unsolicited act of kindness to someone in need.

Please sign his guest book @

