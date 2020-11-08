ROGER MARSHALL CLARK
October 29, 1947 ˜ October 31, 2020
Roger Marshall Clark passed away at his home Oct. 31, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Roger was born in Vancouver, WA, to Arnott and Elizabeth Clark. He had one older sister, Janet. Roger graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1965, and attended Clark College.
He worked 37 years for the railroad, retiring from Portland Terminal Railroad in 2007.
Roger married Cheryl Hendrickson Aug. 8, 1970, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They had three children, who were the joy and center of their lives.
Roger was a member of the Ocean Park Community Church. He was a hardworking, kind and humble man. Roger had many wonderful accomplishments in his life, but believed in the end, there were only a few things that mattered. The things that matter are a relationship with Christ, faith in action, loving your wife, family, and friends, and being loved in return. He did those things and was loved.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, sister, mother-in-law, Evelyn Hendrickson and brother-in-law, Jim Hendrickson.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Mathew (Michelle) and Andrew (Jodi); daughter, Kelley Ropkins (Nate); grandchildren, Megan, Micah, Mason, Silas and Anna. Roger is also survived by his sister-in-law, Suzanne Hendrickson and several nieces and nephews.
At Roger’s request, there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
A special thank you to everyone for their endless prayers and support during the last 20 months.
2 Timothy 4:7
