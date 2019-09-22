ROGER LEE ANDERSON
February 23, 1942 ˜ September 17, 2019
Roger, 77, was born in Yakima, WA, to Dallas and Mary Jane Anderson. He lived in Vancouver, WA, from 1969 to 2002 when he returned to Yakima.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and golf but was best known for his sense of humor.
Roger is survived by his children, Denise Hood of Tacoma, WA, Alan Hood of Packwood, WA, Sarah Anderson of Seattle, WA, and Dallas Anderson of Haines, AK. Also by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Anderson of Yakima and his sister, Sally Pascal of Tucson, AZ.
Roger’s children will celebrate his life individually by scattering his ashes in a place special to each of them.
Special thanks to Hospice Southwest, especially Heather and to the Drivers of One Point Pharmacy.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019