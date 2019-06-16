Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Howard Hurley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROGER HOWARD HURLEY

March 17, 1933 ˜ June 2, 2019



On June 2, 2019, Roger Howard Hurley went home to heaven to be with his loving wife Tara. Roger was born in San Francisco to George Hurley and Nora “Young” Hurley, on March 17, 1933. They moved their family to Vancouver WA in 1943.

Roger enlisted in the Army in 1952 - USAR CE, where he received a National Defense service Medal, majoring in Demolitions. Roger loved his country. He was a member of the Moose, Elks and served as commander of The American Legion post 14 in 1974.

Roger retired from the Oregon City Paper Mill Local 68 after 30 years of service. He was well known in the card rooms around Portland and Clark County, as cards playing was a profession to him.

Roger will be missed by his surviving siblings James Hurley and Georgia McEnry both of Vancouver; his daughters Wanda (Terry) Pope, Taryn (Allen) Trenda, Theresa (Gary) Willard, son Tom Hurley; grandchildren, Dawn, Tara, Seth, Travis, Joshua, Jared, Zack; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Roger is preceded in death by his wife Tara Hurley; son Douglas; siblings Ellanora Broton, Francis Hurley and Patricia Henker.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Center Church, 11608 NE 107th St., Vancouver, WA 98662 on June 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Please sign his guestbook @

On June 2, 2019, Roger Howard Hurley went home to heaven to be with his loving wife Tara. Roger was born in San Francisco to George Hurley and Nora “Young” Hurley, on March 17, 1933. They moved their family to Vancouver WA in 1943.Roger enlisted in the Army in 1952 - USAR CE, where he received a National Defense service Medal, majoring in Demolitions. Roger loved his country. He was a member of the Moose, Elks and served as commander of The American Legion post 14 in 1974.Roger retired from the Oregon City Paper Mill Local 68 after 30 years of service. He was well known in the card rooms around Portland and Clark County, as cards playing was a profession to him.Roger will be missed by his surviving siblings James Hurley and Georgia McEnry both of Vancouver; his daughters Wanda (Terry) Pope, Taryn (Allen) Trenda, Theresa (Gary) Willard, son Tom Hurley; grandchildren, Dawn, Tara, Seth, Travis, Joshua, Jared, Zack; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Roger is preceded in death by his wife Tara Hurley; son Douglas; siblings Ellanora Broton, Francis Hurley and Patricia Henker.Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Center Church, 11608 NE 107th St., Vancouver, WA 98662 on June 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.Please sign his guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close