ROGER HOWARD HURLEY
March 17, 1933 ˜ June 2, 2019
On June 2, 2019, Roger Howard Hurley went home to heaven to be with his loving wife Tara. Roger was born in San Francisco to George Hurley and Nora “Young” Hurley, on March 17, 1933. They moved their family to Vancouver WA in 1943.
Roger enlisted in the Army in 1952 - USAR CE, where he received a National Defense service Medal, majoring in Demolitions. Roger loved his country. He was a member of the Moose, Elks and served as commander of The American Legion post 14 in 1974.
Roger retired from the Oregon City Paper Mill Local 68 after 30 years of service. He was well known in the card rooms around Portland and Clark County, as cards playing was a profession to him.
Roger will be missed by his surviving siblings James Hurley and Georgia McEnry both of Vancouver; his daughters Wanda (Terry) Pope, Taryn (Allen) Trenda, Theresa (Gary) Willard, son Tom Hurley; grandchildren, Dawn, Tara, Seth, Travis, Joshua, Jared, Zack; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Roger is preceded in death by his wife Tara Hurley; son Douglas; siblings Ellanora Broton, Francis Hurley and Patricia Henker.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Center Church, 11608 NE 107th St., Vancouver, WA 98662 on June 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on June 16, 2019