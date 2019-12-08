Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Dwight Durgin. View Sign Service Information Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 (360)-693-3633 Send Flowers Obituary



ROGER DWIGHT DURGIN

July 17, 1949 ˜ November 28, 2019



Roger Dwight Durgin passed away at home on Nov., 28, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1949, in Chehalis, WA, home of his maternal grandmother. His parents, Joseph and Agnes Durgin, were residents of Ketchikan, AK, and after grandma had an opportunity to spend several weeks with her new grandson, they returned home. In 1956, the family moved to Centralia, WA.

Centralia remained the community where Roger grew up; in 1967 he graduated from Centralia High School. Two years later he received an Associates in Arts degree from Centralia College. He continued his studies at Central Washington State College where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971. Years later, an interest in horticulture led him back to school to study this field at Clark College where he was awarded another Associates in Arts degree in 1990.

Roger was employed by the City of Vancouver’s Public Works Department and retired as a Water Quality Inspector in 2014 after a career spanning 19 years. He found his position to be both challenging and rewarding and enjoyed attending the training seminars needed to keep his certifications and education current.

Roger was a compassionate and caring man who was concerned with the wellbeing of others. He enjoyed time spent with his nieces and nephews and for years served as a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. More recently, he enjoyed assisting with his church’s food bank program and serving as a volunteer with FISH.

In retirement, conversations with friends and former coworkers at local restaurants and coffee shops were favored activities (classic cars and motorcycles were frequent topics of discussion). Especially treasured, however, were the deep friendships he developed over the years with the staff at Beaches. Visits to this restaurant were times for sharing and connecting with those he came to view as members of his extended family.

And mention must also be made about the family black lab. Early morning walks with Kayla at Vancouver Lake, on nearby trails or along beaches on the Oregon coast were times for quiet reflection and appreciation.

Roger was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Vancouver where he served on the Stewardship committee. His faith was deep and strong, and his church family provided invaluable prayers and support during his final days when he shared that he was comforted by the words in John 3:16.

Survivors include his wife Joan; brothers, Tom (Peggy) of Centralia, Ed (Jill) of Vancouver, WA, and Kevin (Gail) of Rochester, MN, as well as his beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Trinity Baptist Church, 6700 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver. Condolences, memories and pictures can be shared on the Vancouver Funeral Chapel’s website at

Interment will be at the Camas cemetery.

