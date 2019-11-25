Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson, WA 27300 NE 182nd Ave. Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Funeral 11:00 AM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson, WA 27300 NE 182nd Ave. Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



RODNEY RAY MCCLELLAN

October 24, 1955 ˜ November 20, 2019



Rodney Ray McClellan, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Battle Ground, WA, surrounded by his loved ones on Nov. 20, 2019.

He was born in Mount Clemens, MI, on Oct. 24, 1955. He married the love of his life, Leona Hendrickson, on April 24, 1976. They started their life together in Duluth, MN, and moved to Battle Ground in 1986. He made his living in Real Estate.

Rod is survived by his wife Leona; his children, Jesse (Sharon) McClellan, Amber (Jerry) Miller, Amy (Steve) Urban; daughter-in-law, Nina (Seth) Wilson, Amanda Ackerman, Justin (Jana) McClellan, and Alison (Brady) Rosenlund, with numerous grandchildren, all of Clark County, WA; parents, Ray and Norma (Johnston) McClellan of Houghton, MI, and his siblings; Randy (Nina) McClellan of Chassell, MI, Alan (Rhonda) McClellan of Hancock, MI, Julie (Chuck) Anderson of Marengo, WI, Jill (Scott) Georges of Rockford, MN, Kevin McClellan of Hancock, MI, Karen (Dennis) Lanctot of Houghton, MI, Aaron McClellan of Williston, ND, and Kimberly (Kirk) Lipka of Marengo, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of Christian friends.

He is preceded in death by one son, Jonah; Jonah’s 2 infant children, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Rod was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson, WA. Most dear to him was his Christianity. He had a loving and caring nature and was quick to help those in need.

“Dad, your wisdom, guidance, love and wit will be missed.”

The viewing will be on Nov. 26, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be on Nov. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson, WA, 27300 NE 182nd Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604. Laynes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign his guest book @

Rodney Ray McClellan, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Battle Ground, WA, surrounded by his loved ones on Nov. 20, 2019.He was born in Mount Clemens, MI, on Oct. 24, 1955. He married the love of his life, Leona Hendrickson, on April 24, 1976. They started their life together in Duluth, MN, and moved to Battle Ground in 1986. He made his living in Real Estate.Rod is survived by his wife Leona; his children, Jesse (Sharon) McClellan, Amber (Jerry) Miller, Amy (Steve) Urban; daughter-in-law, Nina (Seth) Wilson, Amanda Ackerman, Justin (Jana) McClellan, and Alison (Brady) Rosenlund, with numerous grandchildren, all of Clark County, WA; parents, Ray and Norma (Johnston) McClellan of Houghton, MI, and his siblings; Randy (Nina) McClellan of Chassell, MI, Alan (Rhonda) McClellan of Hancock, MI, Julie (Chuck) Anderson of Marengo, WI, Jill (Scott) Georges of Rockford, MN, Kevin McClellan of Hancock, MI, Karen (Dennis) Lanctot of Houghton, MI, Aaron McClellan of Williston, ND, and Kimberly (Kirk) Lipka of Marengo, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of Christian friends.He is preceded in death by one son, Jonah; Jonah’s 2 infant children, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.Rod was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson, WA. Most dear to him was his Christianity. He had a loving and caring nature and was quick to help those in need.“Dad, your wisdom, guidance, love and wit will be missed.”The viewing will be on Nov. 26, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be on Nov. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson, WA, 27300 NE 182nd Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604. Laynes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close