Obituary
RODNEY MICHAEL HANEY
December 22, 1950 ˜ January 31, 2020

Rodney Michael Haney, 69, of Battle Ground, WA, passed away Jan. 31, 2020. He was born Dec. 22, 1950 in Sunnyside, WA to Calvin and Irene Haney.
Rodney served in the Army during the Vietnam war in aircraft maintenance.
He worked in the concrete business.
Rodney is survived by his children, Jeff (Racquel) Haney and McKenna Haney; and grandchildren, Paige Haney, Courtney Hickman and Calvin Haney.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on Fri., March 20, 2020 at 1:30p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 9, 2020
