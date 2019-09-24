Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM Fisher Basin Community Park SE 192nd and Mill Plain Blvd. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



RODNEY ELDON POLLOCK

December 19, 1948 ˜ September 19, 2019



On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Rodney Eldon Pollock of Camas, WA, passed away at age 70. He was born on December 19, 1948, in Riverton, WY (on his Grandmother’s kitchen table) to Eldon and Geraldine (Fabricius) Pollock.

Rod worked as a research and development engineer for Crown Zellerbach, et al., for numerous years and later became self-employed as a consultant, founding the company Fluidaire.

On May 26, 1973, he married Denise, and they were married for 46 years. They raised one son, Evan.

Rod had a passion for volunteering and spent countless time helping the community. Through the Boy Scouts of America (Cascade Pacific Council), he held numerous volunteer positions and received the highest honor of Silver Beaver and Vigil Honor. For the Optimist Club of Vancouver, he helped facilitate many Eagle Scout projects at the Vancouver, WA Optimist Club Youth Camp. He was also a prior president of the Evergreen Little League and helped on many projects for Harmony Sports Complex.

During retirement, Rod enjoyed traveling to Wyoming to fly fish, watching old westerns, eating Japanese food, and spending time with his family and grandson, Kai.

Rodney is survived by his wife Denise, his son Evan and his wife, Faith, and their son, Kai, of Elko, NV; sister Sandra Kay Pollock-Knezovich of Riverton, WY; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Geraldine.

A remembrance open house will be held at Fisher Basin Community Park, SE 192nd and Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98607 on Friday, September 27, 2019, beginning at 4:00 PM. Please dress casually and/or for the weather.

Please sign his guest book @

