ROBERT WILLIAM BOLGER
September 6, 1938 ˜ April 30, 2019
Robert William Bolger of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He was born in Vancouver on Sept. 6, 1938.
Robert served his country in the Navy and returned to the Northwest where he met his love, Patricia, and were married on August 17, 1962.
Robert worked at the Pendleton Woolen Mill and was a mail carrier until he settled at the Alcoa Aluminum plant as a crane operator.
Robert enjoyed tinkering around the house, duck hunting and especially dory fishing at Pacific City, OR.
Robert had a great sense of humor, but most importantly could laugh at himself.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Brenda; brother, Richard (Christine) Bolger; grandchild, Devynn Munio; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brent, in 1992.
A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Vancouver, WA on May 8, 2019 at 11:00a.m.
Published in The Columbian from May 5 to May 6, 2019