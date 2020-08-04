1/1
Robert Wallace "Bob" Clark
ROBERT (BOB) WALLACE CLARK
April 2, 1928 ˜ July 28, 2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Wallace Clark, our beloved father, grandfather and friend. His life was well lived, and he was well loved.
Bob passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on July 28, 2020. Bob was born in Hadley, PA on April 2, 1928 to Mabel and Harold Clark. He graduated from Vancouver High School, Clark College, and later went on to Oregon State University.
He had a lifelong love of baseball, was on the Clark College baseball team, and was a standout player on the team that won the American Legion State Championship in 1945.
Bob served in the United States Navy towards the end of World War II. He was stationed on the Battleship USS Iowa that was based out of ports in Hawaii and San Francisco.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, clam digging with his children and grandchildren at Ocean Park, WA, and tending to his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.
He coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams in the Vancouver area, as this kept him close and involved in the activities of his three sons. He was a family man first and foremost.
He enjoyed a successful career with the Washington State Highway Department, where he was the lead project engineer inspector on the Washington side of the I-205 (Glenn L. Jackson) bridge, retiring after 29 years.
Bob was a man of deep faith and a member of Columbia Presbyterian Church. He was instrumental in the startup and a charter member of the State Highway Employees Credit Union which later became Columbia Credit Union.
In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, supporting them in their activities.
He became an all-star “Bean Bag Baseball” player and was known as “Home Run Bob.”
His quick wit and friendly, generous nature were recognized by those who had the pleasure to know him.
Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Florence (nee Krein), son, Thomas Clark; parents, Harold and Mabel Clark; and siblings, Glen Clark, William Clark, and Norma Jean Clark.
He is survived by his sons, James Clark, and Daniel Clark (Debi); daughter, Sue Boschee (Alan); sister, Geraldine Erlandsen; and grandchildren, Kristin Newton (Rich), Kyle Clark, Kerby Boschee, and Jamie Clark.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 5, 2020
Jim,
Sorry to hear about this loss. I truly believe we are here to change into something better for the next good life beyond. Unfortunately some start that change at times we aren't ready.
Al Goodman
Friend
August 4, 2020
My Grandpa was an amazing man. He made it very clear to us how proud he was of us and was an outstanding roll model.

We will miss you so much Grandpa, but it gives me peace to know that you are reunited with Grandma again. I know she’s happy to have you with her.

Love,
Kristin
Kristin
Family
