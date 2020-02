Robert Wallace Breaker, Sr. of Ridgefield, WA, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born in Laona, WI on May 1, 1942 to Wallace and Euverta Breaker. Robert was a graduate of Evergreen High School in 1961.He was a Longshoreman for Local’s 4 and 92 for 42 years, where he retired.Robert was a avid hunter and fisherman and loved to spend time on his 5 acres with his grand pup Baker.Robert is survived by his four children: Robert (Julie) Breaker, Wendy (Bill) Dunlap, Casey Breaker and Jason Breaker; three grandchildren: Amanda, Jennifer, and Grady; two brothers: Ronald (Ruby) Breaker, Henry (Dale) Breaker: and one sister, Donna Cain.He was preceded in death by both his parents; one brother; and his one true love, his beloved bride, Georgia May.To honor Robert's request, there will be no service.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits