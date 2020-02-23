ROBERT WALLACE BREAKER, SR.
May 1, 1942 ˜ February 12, 2020
Robert Wallace Breaker, Sr. of Ridgefield, WA, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born in Laona, WI on May 1, 1942 to Wallace and Euverta Breaker. Robert was a graduate of Evergreen High School in 1961.
He was a Longshoreman for Local’s 4 and 92 for 42 years, where he retired.
Robert was a avid hunter and fisherman and loved to spend time on his 5 acres with his grand pup Baker.
Robert is survived by his four children: Robert (Julie) Breaker, Wendy (Bill) Dunlap, Casey Breaker and Jason Breaker; three grandchildren: Amanda, Jennifer, and Grady; two brothers: Ronald (Ruby) Breaker, Henry (Dale) Breaker: and one sister, Donna Cain.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; one brother; and his one true love, his beloved bride, Georgia May.
To honor Robert's request, there will be no service.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020