Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
SSG ROBERT WADE LOONEY
May 1, 1967 ˜ February 22, 2020
Fallen Warrior SSG Robert Wade Looney United States Army, 52, passed away on February 22, 2020 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He and his identical twin was born in Portland, Oregon on May 1, 1967 to Wallace and Sharron Looney. He graduated from Mountain View High School in Vancouver, Washington in 1985.
A man who sought his own adventures and desire to serve his country, Robert joined the Navy after high school and proudly served for six years.
After the Navy, he joined the Army in 2006 until his passing. Robert earned the following while serving: Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal, three Army Reserve Components Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/M Device, two Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbons, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Collapse Combat and Special Skill Badge Basic Marksmanship Qual Badge, Combat and Special Skill Badge, and Basic Marksmanship Qual Badge.
Ireland was an adventure Robert went on with his girlfriend, Shelly. He also enjoyed his time in Japan, Australia and other places in the world. Robert enjoyed many genres of music, John Wayne movies, photography, computers, and brewing beer. He loved the Mariners and was obsessed with his Seahawks.
Robert is survived by his mother, Sharron; son, Elliot (Osjlen); daughters, Katie, Megan (Matthew) and Emily; grandchildren, Braxton, Eythan, Aspen and Michael; and sisters, Becky and Vicki.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace; and brother, Scott.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Vancouver Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Robert’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Vancouver Funeral Chapel. Robert will be laid to rest with full military honors on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020
