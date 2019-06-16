ROBERT W. BACKSTROM
February 20, 1957 ˜ June 5, 2019
Robert W. Backstrom, 62, of Longview, WA, passed away at Longview Hospice Center, after less than an 8-hour stay, from cancer. He was born in Tacoma, WA.
Robert “Bob” worked as a ferrier, tending to the needs of many horses. Years ago Bob owned and operated the Fishgetter Guide Service.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed archery. In earlier years he enjoyed packing on horseback into the back country. More recently Bob enjoyed playing Bingo at the Moose Lodge.
Bob is survived by his mother, MaryLou Backstrom; sister, Nancy Huesgen (James); nephew, Shane Backstrom; nieces, Aleyson Huesgen and Danielle Huesgen; and special partner, Lesley Arocho.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Willard Backstrom.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 16, 2019