In Loving Memory ROBERT VINCENT BOTTASSI
October 11, 1932 ˜ October 8, 2020
With deep sorrow we announce the passing of the beloved Robert V. Bottassi, on Oct. 8. He died peacefully in his home of 44 years in Vancouver, WA, under the loving care of his son, Stephen Bottassi. He was born on Oct. 11, 1932, in San Francisco, CA, to lucky parents, Stephen and Emma Bottassi. Bob graduated from San Mateo High School in 1951.
Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and, before leaving for boot camp, he took a road trip and discovered the Great Pacific Northwest. He was an avid fisherman, so it was love at first sight!
Bob and family relocated to Vancouver in 1960, and went on to have an extremely successful 32-year career as a Safeway store manager. He truly loved the grocery business and it showed! Everyone loved him; he couldn’t go anywhere without someone stopping him (kinda movie star status).
Bob retired early; at the age of 59 _ at the top of his game! He left Safeway with a combination of high honors, beloved friendships and a lot of tears from the community. Safeway was so blessed to have him!
After retiring, he spent time enjoying all the things he loved; fishing the great PNW, tending his garden, countless beach trips, loving his fur babies, and basking in the sun. But most of all, time with his grandchildren that he absolutely adored!
Bob’s most beautiful legacy was the immense love he had for his family. His love went deep and wide. He devoted his life to giving his children the best possible life (and he did). It was evident in every life decision he made. He extended that love and his family grew through all those that were fortunate to be in his life. His big heart, beautiful voice, contagious laughter and loving arms will be so greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cherie Bottassi. She passed in 2006 after 50 blessed years of marriage. Bob found love again, the beautiful Dorothy Collins Bottassi with whom he enjoyed nearly 14 years of marriage. Dorothy passed away this year on March 1, leaving a huge vacancy in his heart. Bob’s love was extensive and far reaching. His big beautiful life will continue through the tremendous ripple of love that he left us. Bob’s kids’ hearts are broken; they have lost their livelong champion!
Bob is survived by his sister, Barbara Joyce; his children that he adored, Steve Bottassi (son), Carolyn Bottassi (daughter), Jim Bottassi (son) and Susan Bottassi (daughter); eight grandchildren, Desiree, Travis, Vinnie, Ashley, Tony, Roger, Emily and Katie; and eight great-grandchildren (little Bronson). Many beloved nephews and nieces; stepdaughters, Kathy Collins and Terri Carbone; and stepson, Rich Collins; and all our beloved Collins/Bottassi extended family and friends.
Bob will be laid rest alongside his wife, Cherie, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Private graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., with military honors.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his love for pets, adopt or donate to your local humane society.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits