Robert V. "Bob" Neely

ROBERT ”BOB” V. NEELY
April 2, 1944 ˜ July 24, 2020

Robert ”Bob” Neely passed away on July 24, 2020 from injuries suffered in a bear attack. Born in Vancouver, WA to George and Dottie Neely, Bob was the second of four sons; brother, John, passed long ago. Bob’s brothers, Dave and Mike, were very close with Bob.
Bob graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1962 and enjoyed serving in the Army reserves.
In 1966, he married the love of his life, Sandee Hume (Katelin Ryan LaVail). They had two daughters, Julie and April.
Bob started his career in computers in the 60s, working for NCR. He traveled to Alaska and spent his years programming there. He had many adventure filled years sailing, fishing, camping, flying and racing.
He returned to Washington in 1989, but continued to spend summers fishing in Alaska.
In 2009, Bob retired from George Morlan Plumbing. Though often found at Annie’s or Chronis’, he was a man content with his own company. Boating, fishing and camping were among his pastimes, but his favorite was visiting Napa and spending time with his granddaughters, Christine, Jessica and Olivia. They were the joy of his life! His humor, wit and zest for adventure live on in his daughters and granddaughters.
Bob lived a humble life in his cabin on the Knob in Woodland, WA. His life ended peacefully at home in the comforting attendance of his family, Dave & Rebecca, Mike & Ann, Julie & Rob, April, Christine, Jessica, Olivia, Mimi, Jean, & Jeff Neely.
His final words, “I wish I hadn’t attacked that bear!” He will be greatly missed.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
