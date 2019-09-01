Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. Mulcrone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT T. MULCRONE

June 7, 1952 ˜ August 13, 2019



Bob, my love, my husband, my best friend, died August 13, 2019, of cancer.

Bob was born in Vancouver, WA, to Robert B. and Roseline Mulcrone. He grew up in Washougal, WA, and attended area schools, graduating from the high school class of 1970.

Bob was an Eagle Scout. After high school, he attended Clark College and was on the staff of the college newspaper, cartooning a strip. After graduation, he went to work for The Columbian newspaper for 18 years as a staff artist in the classified department, doing an occasional editorial for the paper. After The Columbian, he worked for five years designing ads for The Oregonian. He freelanced for the Daily Olympian as an editorial cartoonist.

A sweet and gentle soul, his smile was disarming with his mustache smile and twinkle in his eye. He faced many health issues with courage. As an artist and cartoonist, a dry sense of humor and wit were his trademarks.

Mary was the love of his life, as he was hers and together they spent many happy years antiquing, going to Kauai, living on their houseboat, sailing his boat ”Contagious,” collecting orange kitties, going to Jimmy Buffet concerts, enjoying Garrison Keillor, early 20th century music and Hawaiian shirts. Bob was a true parrothead and loved the casual laid-back style.

Bob was a 20-year member of the ”One More Time Around Marching Band,” playing the trombone. He was also a member of the Clark College jazz band in college and had his own jazz group of friends, ”The Red, White and Blues,” and played in the ”New Horizons Band.”

A model railroader since he was a kid, he finally built his dream layout.

He loved the church family and especially his Emmaus Mens group who met Wednesday nights for many years. Thank you guys for all the love and happiness you brought to him, Doug, Jim, Duane, Wayne and Bill. He loved you guys.

Bob was happiest at home in our little bungalow with our animals around us. Always a gentle soul, he did it his way, all the way. I will always love you, Bob.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary; his brother, Gary (Lisa) and their sons, Hayden and Jonah; Mary’s sister, Kay Gibson and her children, Jon and Karlyn, brothers-in-law, Ken (Mary) Jensen, and Bill (Pam) Jensen and their children, Jennifer (Mike) Oliver and Chip (April) Jensen; also survived by nephews, Rod and Michael Morasch; great nieces and nephews and a wonderful circle of church family and friends gathered through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Benita Morasch.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main St., Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Deacon’s Fund at First Presbyterian Church.

