ROBERT “STEVEN” DAVIS
1958 ˜ 2019
Robert Steven Davis’ struggle ended the 30th of April, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Seattle, WA.
Throughout his life, Robert spent time completing his Bachelors of Science from UCLA and went on to own Columbia River Insurance Services.
He led a fulfilling life with lots of hobbies and many loving family members. He was an avid “car man” and loved attending car shows. He also loved real estate, travel, and camping in his RV.
Robert was widely known to be a very funny, playful, thoughtful, kind and generous person!
Robert leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Debbie; his father, Bob; mother, Patricia Miller; step-father, Tom Atwell; daughters, Chastain (Adam) Oliver and Megan Turner; son, Corey Turner; sisters, Teresa Bremeyer and Pam Woods; as well as his two lovely grandchildren!
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., June 15, 2019 at the Water Resources Education Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver, WA 98661. A memorial will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with appetizers, laughter and storytelling to learn the joy Robert has brought to others, from 11:30-2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Association!
Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019