ROBERT SHREVE CHASE, JR.

April 11, 1926 ˜ April 2, 2020



Bob Chase died April 2, 2020 at age 93 of kidney failure and dementia. He was born to Violet and Robert Chase Sr. in Portland, OR at Good Samaritan Hospital. He attended Portland Schools, including Benson Polytechnic. He then joined the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Bob joined the Navy and served aboard ship in the South Pacific. After his discharge, his father taught him to fly a small airplane. He moved to Pasco, WA and worked at Hanford as a patrolman. He resigned from that job and started at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph, a job he held for 35 years.

During that time, Bob married his first wife, Betty Scott, who later died. Bob’s job moved him around a number of times and his first territory was Aberdeen, which covered a good sized area. His last transfer was to Vancouver where he was in charge of closing operator services and moving the operators to Portland.

Bob and Alice married on June 13, 1976. After retiring, they enjoyed extensive traveling. He enjoyed music and played drums in a number of bands and loved dancing. Bob and Alice belonged to the Portland Dixieland Jazz Society and attended many jazz festivals. He volunteered at Fort Vancouver and joined Vancouver Model Railroad Club. He was a self-taught computer nut and wrote programs and enjoyed the entire process. He was very interested in everything and liked the challenge of designing something and seeing it completed.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; and sons, Gregory and Christopher.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Leslie

Bob was a loving, caring man who treasured his family and friends. We miss him terribly.

