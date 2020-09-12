1/1
Robert Roger "Bob" Standish
1937 - 2020
ROBERT ROGER STANDISH
May 18, 1937 ˜ July 24, 2020

Robert ”Bob” Roger Standish passed away July 24, 2020 at his home in Vancouver, WA. He was born May 18, 1937 in New Haven, CT to Anthony John Standish and Lena R. Onofrio.
Working as an aerospace engineer for 50+ years, he excelled to be one of the leading experts in the field of thrust reversers.
He had great balance in his life; he loved his family and his career in aerospace. Bob also loved music, his cats, horses and goats, playing tennis and golf, wine, literature and new experiences.
He is survived by his children, Sara and Jonathan Standish; Sharon Standish; Gabrielle Mantz and daughters; and brothers, Alex and Anthony.
A memorial service was held in August at his daughter’s home in Portland.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 12, 2020.
