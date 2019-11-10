Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Robbie" Rodgers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT ”ROBBIE” RODGERS

July 9, 1946 ˜ November 1, 2019



Robbie Rodgers, born July 9, 1946, to Edgar and Mary Rodgers in Seattle, WA, passed away November 1, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He graduated from Ft. Vancouver High School and attended Clark College prior to getting drafted. Robbie was honorably discharged due to the failing health of his mother. He spent part of his childhood on Whidbey Island before moving to Vancouver, WA to live with Jerry and Beverly Mackey after his father passed away.

Robbie spent most of his working years in the outdoor amusement business as general manager of the Seattle Center Fun Forrest. He was president of the Pacific Northwest Showman’s Club in 1980. When the family moved to Vancouver in 1994, he worked for the Eastman family at Oaks Park.

Robbie enjoyed times traveling in the Caribbean on windjammer ships and fulfilled a wish of swimming with stingrays in the Cayman Islands. He traveled to Mexico with family and friends many times. He had many trips to Nashville to visit his daughter and a side trip to the Jack Daniels Distillery was always a highlight.

For a man who never had pets as a child, Robbie ended up parenting two Chow dogs and six cats and the odd hamster or fish over his lifetime.

He was proud of his daughters, Melissa and Amanda, because of the loving adults they grew up to be. Robbie was crazy proud of his grandchildren, Abigail and Henry, whom he loved and the Williamson family (in-laws) he grew to love.

Robbie is survived by his loving wife, Patti, of 47 years; daughters, Melissa (Russell Crichton) Rodgers and Amanda (Steve) Williamson; grandchildren, Abigail and Henry Williamson; adored sister, Beverly Mackey; brothers, Jerry (Margie) Mackey and Fulton (Shelly) Mackey; the Boltz/Meyers family, Bailey family, Buchan family and the Monahan family; and so many nieces and nephews.

Robbie would like to acknowledge all the people he met over his 73 years who still remember him, there are far too many to name. All the people who helped him the last few months of his life, the doctors, nurses, PA’s, at OHSU, Peace Health Medical Center, and the Ray Hickey hospice center.

The family would like to acknowledge his philosophy of Friday surprises, walk around money and the necessary use of flashlights.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and Jerry Mackey Sr. and Danny Mackey.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 16th at 4311 N.E. 62nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 98661 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a private burial service at later date at the Whidbey Island Cemetery in Langley.

Please sign his guest book @

