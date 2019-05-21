Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT RAE ROBERTSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT RAE ROBERTSON

May 11, 1932 ˜ February 21, 2019



Robert R. Robertson left this world on February 21, 2019, but he will never leave the memories of those who knew him. He had the rare gift of being able to connect instantly with anyone he met. He was all heart, all soul, deeply patriotic and above all, a Marine. His knowledge and intelligence were legendary. One small example: when he volunteered for the Marine Corps in 1952, he scored the highest marks ever seen (to date) on the entrance exam, and after boot camp, was placed directly into Military Intelligence.

And yet he was truly a modest man, as humble as they come. A devout believer in God and our Lord Jesus Christ, “Bob” came from a time when integrity and honor were one’s most prized possessions. He was my Father and my Friend, and in the words of Shakespeare: “He was a man, take him all for all, I shall not look upon his like again.” (Hamlet: Act I, Scene II)

A small service will be held for Robert at Willamette National Cemetery on May 24, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.; guests need to arrive ½ hour early and check in at the office.

