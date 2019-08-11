Robert "Bob" Persons

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Persons.
Obituary
Send Flowers


ROBERT ”PACKY” PERSONS
August 4, 1947 ˜ August 3, 2019

Robert ‘Packy’ Persons, a lifelong Camas/Washougal, WA resident, died peacefully at home on Aug. 3rd, 2019. He was born Aug. 4th, 1947.
Bob worked at the Camas Paper Mill for 38 years as a Machinist/Millwright.
He enjoyed car racing in his youth and fishing and RVing in his later years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary (Repman); sister, Kay Watson (Ed); daughter, Cristina Bailey (Ken); son, Matt Persons (Cindie); and grandchildren, Nathan, Aidan and Kevin.
At Bob’s request a family gathering will be held.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.