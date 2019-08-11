ROBERT ”PACKY” PERSONS
August 4, 1947 ˜ August 3, 2019
Robert ‘Packy’ Persons, a lifelong Camas/Washougal, WA resident, died peacefully at home on Aug. 3rd, 2019. He was born Aug. 4th, 1947.
Bob worked at the Camas Paper Mill for 38 years as a Machinist/Millwright.
He enjoyed car racing in his youth and fishing and RVing in his later years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary (Repman); sister, Kay Watson (Ed); daughter, Cristina Bailey (Ken); son, Matt Persons (Cindie); and grandchildren, Nathan, Aidan and Kevin.
At Bob’s request a family gathering will be held.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2019