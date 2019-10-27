Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" McCartney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT ”BOB” MCCARTNEY

February 16, 1929 ˜ October 3, 2019



Robert ”Bob” McCartney, 90, of Everett, WA, passed away and is now in the arms of our loving God.

He was a telegrapher for the Great Northern Railroad, later using these skills as a Radiomen in the Navy during the Korean war. Over his railroad career he held positions of telegrapher (Montana), Chief Dispatcher (Vancouver, WA) and Manager Safety & Rules (Spokane, WA), until Bob retired from the railroad in 1984.

He met the love of his life on a blind date, they were married for 54 years. They both enjoyed spending time with family and encouraged life-long activities, such as snow skiing, biking, hiking and backpacking. Bob climbed Mt. Hood, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Baker, Mt. Adams, Mt. Rainier, just to name a few. Later, they would travel with friends, and spent their winters in Arizona.

After Mary passed away in 2007, and with vision and hearing loss, Bob still managed to live independently using assistive technology. Later Bob satisfied his adventurous spirit by walking daily and listening to audio books. Bob’s unwavering faith in God, was obvious to all in the way he lived his life.

Robert is survived by his children, Ron (Merilee) McCartney of Camas, WA, Kay (David) Wildman of Marysville, WA, Dick (Marilyn) McCartney of Spokane; sisters-in-law, Sarah Newman of Bothell, WA and Sally McCartney of Libby, MT. He has three grandchildren, Brooke (Rick) Danley of Vancouver, WA, Heather (Zach) Haase of Merced, CA and Kyle Wildman of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren, Zach, Mackenzie, Allycia and Damien Haase, Reese and Regan Danley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Effie McCartney; his wife, Mary; his siblings, Muriel, Thelma and Earl McCartney.

Bob’s family would like to thank Sight Connection, Braille Library of Congress, Meals On Wheels, DART, and Para Transit. With these programs, Bob was able to live independently until he was 87. Our family would also like to thank his church families, Mountain View Presbyterian Church (Marysville, WA) and Cascade View Presbyterian (Everett, WA) for their prayers and support. Bob was loved and well cared for at Brookdale Memory Care at Silver Lake his last two years.

A small family memorial will be held at a later date. Bob’s ashes will be spread, with his wife’s, Mary in the Puget Sound.

Please sign his guest book @

Robert ”Bob” McCartney, 90, of Everett, WA, passed away and is now in the arms of our loving God.He was a telegrapher for the Great Northern Railroad, later using these skills as a Radiomen in the Navy during the Korean war. Over his railroad career he held positions of telegrapher (Montana), Chief Dispatcher (Vancouver, WA) and Manager Safety & Rules (Spokane, WA), until Bob retired from the railroad in 1984.He met the love of his life on a blind date, they were married for 54 years. They both enjoyed spending time with family and encouraged life-long activities, such as snow skiing, biking, hiking and backpacking. Bob climbed Mt. Hood, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Baker, Mt. Adams, Mt. Rainier, just to name a few. Later, they would travel with friends, and spent their winters in Arizona.After Mary passed away in 2007, and with vision and hearing loss, Bob still managed to live independently using assistive technology. Later Bob satisfied his adventurous spirit by walking daily and listening to audio books. Bob’s unwavering faith in God, was obvious to all in the way he lived his life.Robert is survived by his children, Ron (Merilee) McCartney of Camas, WA, Kay (David) Wildman of Marysville, WA, Dick (Marilyn) McCartney of Spokane; sisters-in-law, Sarah Newman of Bothell, WA and Sally McCartney of Libby, MT. He has three grandchildren, Brooke (Rick) Danley of Vancouver, WA, Heather (Zach) Haase of Merced, CA and Kyle Wildman of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren, Zach, Mackenzie, Allycia and Damien Haase, Reese and Regan Danley.He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Effie McCartney; his wife, Mary; his siblings, Muriel, Thelma and Earl McCartney.Bob’s family would like to thank Sight Connection, Braille Library of Congress, Meals On Wheels, DART, and Para Transit. With these programs, Bob was able to live independently until he was 87. Our family would also like to thank his church families, Mountain View Presbyterian Church (Marysville, WA) and Cascade View Presbyterian (Everett, WA) for their prayers and support. Bob was loved and well cared for at Brookdale Memory Care at Silver Lake his last two years.A small family memorial will be held at a later date. Bob’s ashes will be spread, with his wife’s, Mary in the Puget Sound.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close