ROBERT MARSHALL TAPANI
March 3, 1927 ˜ May 4, 2019
Robert Marshall Tapani was born March 3, 1927 in Chicago IL. He passed away at age 92 on May 4, 2019 in Brush Prairie WA. He married Eleanor Dormanen on March 31, 1951. Bob was a life-long member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. His faith and family were first and foremost. He lived most of his life in Battle Ground, Washington where he owned Tap’s Body and Fender. He worked for Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Vancouver WA for 31 years. He was an Army veteran of WWII and spent years sailing on the Great Lakes. Bob enjoyed fishing, wood working, traveling and visiting family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his four sons, Steve (Lora) of Minnetonka MN, Larry (Sue) of Battle Ground WA, Dean (Kim) of Sheridan WY, Jeff (Bonnie) of Battle Ground WA and four daughters, Linda (Quinton) Dallum of Battle Ground WA, Debbie (Jeff) Grace of Battle Ground WA, Joann (Neil) Bellikka of Aberdeen SD and Donna (Jay) Williamson of Greenfield MN. Sisters, Mary Paledini, Helen Massie, Ruth Charlson, Janice Kaski. Brothers, Daniel, David, Paul, Pete, Iner, Jim, Gunnar, Jake and Matt all of Battle Ground, WA. Fifty-five grandchildren, 153 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor Vivian. Sisters, Mildred Betzina and Delores Kirk, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Viewing will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Brush Prairie, WA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 9, 2019 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Brush Prairie, WA. Burial will follow the funeral service at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, WA.
Published in The Columbian on May 7, 2019