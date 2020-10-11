1/1
Robert Leroy Anderson
ROBERT L. ANDERSON
July 10, 1940 ˜ September 16, 2020

Robert Anderson died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 16, at his Vancouver, WA, home with his wife by his side. His health had declined over the past five years.
Born Robert Leroy Anderson in Cadillac, MI, he was the youngest of seven children to George and Kathryn Anderson (Binder). He graduated from the University of Michigan. For many years, he taught at the University of Portland and Portland State University.
On St. Valentine’s Day in 1985, he married the love of his life, Glenda Thornton.
Throughout his life, Robert had several hobbies, of which his favorites were reading, traveling, bird watching, camping, movies and theater productions.
His charming ways and smiling face are a pleasure to recall; he had a kind word for each and he died beloved by all.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Hunter, Walter Anderson and June Price.
Robert is survived by a loving family: wife, Glenda Thornton-Anderson and daughter, Michelle Anderson; of Vancouver; sisters, Helen Hunter of Eugene, OR, Irene Shrake of Frankford, MI, and Gail Daughterty of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as a host of other family members across the United States.
A private celebration of life will be held for his family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Parkinson’s Research Foundation, parkinsonhope.org, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, themmrf.org.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Oct. 11, 2020.
