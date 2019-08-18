Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. McLellan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT L. MCLELLAN

January 20, 1932 ˜ August 6, 2019



Robert L. McLellan, 87, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, MA to Joseph H. McLellan and Catherine (Dolly) Donegan. Bob was raised in Belmont, MA where he attended local schools. Higher education was done at Boston University and then up Commonwealth Av to Boston College. While attending BC, he was a member of the U.S. Naval Air Reserve.

Bob hitchhiked to California with a friend to visit an uncle in the San Francisco Bay area, liked it and stayed. While working in San Francisco, he met the love of his life, his Maui girl, Marguerite. They soon married and had two wonderful children, a girl, Theresa and a boy, Robert Joseph.

Shipbuilding, repair and inspection took the family all over the country, a great adventure! Finally, they settled in Vancouver, WA where Bob was recruited as Marine Inspection Supervisor for six tankers for Chevron Oil. One more trip back to San Francisco as Shipfitter Foreman and then back to Vancouver to retire.

Marguerite, his Maui girl passed away in 1997.

Bob belonged to several organizations (The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Blacksmiths and Iron Shipbuilders) and (Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers) and (American Welding Society, CWI), local chapters being listed for the former as Local 6 of Oakland CA and Local 72 of Portland OR.

Bob was very proud of his Scottish heritage and his clan, MacLellan, in particular.

Bob is survived by his loving family: daughter, Theresa Peru of Vancouver, WA; son, Robert J. of Astoria, OR; sister, Mona Calthorpe of Palmetto, FL; and five grandchildren.

There will be a Catholic Mass funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday the 21st of August at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. His ashes will be interned at his dear, Chebeague Island, ME (the mouth of the Columbia River).

Please sign his guest book @



Robert L. McLellan, 87, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, MA to Joseph H. McLellan and Catherine (Dolly) Donegan. Bob was raised in Belmont, MA where he attended local schools. Higher education was done at Boston University and then up Commonwealth Av to Boston College. While attending BC, he was a member of the U.S. Naval Air Reserve.Bob hitchhiked to California with a friend to visit an uncle in the San Francisco Bay area, liked it and stayed. While working in San Francisco, he met the love of his life, his Maui girl, Marguerite. They soon married and had two wonderful children, a girl, Theresa and a boy, Robert Joseph.Shipbuilding, repair and inspection took the family all over the country, a great adventure! Finally, they settled in Vancouver, WA where Bob was recruited as Marine Inspection Supervisor for six tankers for Chevron Oil. One more trip back to San Francisco as Shipfitter Foreman and then back to Vancouver to retire.Marguerite, his Maui girl passed away in 1997.Bob belonged to several organizations (The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Blacksmiths and Iron Shipbuilders) and (Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers) and (American Welding Society, CWI), local chapters being listed for the former as Local 6 of Oakland CA and Local 72 of Portland OR.Bob was very proud of his Scottish heritage and his clan, MacLellan, in particular.Bob is survived by his loving family: daughter, Theresa Peru of Vancouver, WA; son, Robert J. of Astoria, OR; sister, Mona Calthorpe of Palmetto, FL; and five grandchildren.There will be a Catholic Mass funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday the 21st of August at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. His ashes will be interned at his dear, Chebeague Island, ME (the mouth of the Columbia River).Please sign his guest book @ www.columbia.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close