Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Fisher. View Sign



ROBERT L. FISHER

October 21, 1947 ˜ April 7, 2019



Robert L. Fisher was born in Ogden, Utah on October 21, 1947. He passed away on April 7, 2019 at Sunnyside Hospital, Portland, Oregon.

Robert lived in Utah for a short time before moving to Idaho Falls where he lived for several years before moving to Vancouver, Washington where he started his own business doing what he loved, carpentry.

Robert left behind his beautiful bride, Sandra, of 48 years; his adoring sister, Leota; and 3 children, Troy, Julie and Jake. He was blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wonderful father and mother; and his baby brother, Douglas.

Robert will be loved and missed dearly by his family and friends and will always remain in our hearts. We love you Dad!

Please sign his guest book @

Robert L. Fisher was born in Ogden, Utah on October 21, 1947. He passed away on April 7, 2019 at Sunnyside Hospital, Portland, Oregon.Robert lived in Utah for a short time before moving to Idaho Falls where he lived for several years before moving to Vancouver, Washington where he started his own business doing what he loved, carpentry.Robert left behind his beautiful bride, Sandra, of 48 years; his adoring sister, Leota; and 3 children, Troy, Julie and Jake. He was blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wonderful father and mother; and his baby brother, Douglas.Robert will be loved and missed dearly by his family and friends and will always remain in our hearts. We love you Dad!Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close