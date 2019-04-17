|
ROBERT L. FISHER
October 21, 1947 ˜ April 7, 2019
Robert L. Fisher was born in Ogden, Utah on October 21, 1947. He passed away on April 7, 2019 at Sunnyside Hospital, Portland, Oregon.
Robert lived in Utah for a short time before moving to Idaho Falls where he lived for several years before moving to Vancouver, Washington where he started his own business doing what he loved, carpentry.
Robert left behind his beautiful bride, Sandra, of 48 years; his adoring sister, Leota; and 3 children, Troy, Julie and Jake. He was blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful father and mother; and his baby brother, Douglas.
Robert will be loved and missed dearly by his family and friends and will always remain in our hearts. We love you Dad!
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 17, 2019