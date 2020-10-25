ROBERT JOHN MERCER
January 28, 1951 ˜ October 2, 2020
Robert John Mercer, “Bob,” passed away Oct. 2, 2020, after a long fought battle with liver failure. His son, Jayme, was by his side. Bob was born in Vancouver, WA, to Bob Sr. and Rosemary Mercer.
Bob was in the last graduating class from the old Fort Vancouver High School in 1969. He attended Clark College and Portland State. He worked at the Red Lion Thunderbird in his youth and real estate as well as advertising sales. He also did a short stint at Burlington Northern Railroad with his dad, who was a prominent engineer.
Bob was an avid collector of antiques with a particular fondness for and expertise in Asian art. He was an excellent photographer and enjoyed capturing photos of hummingbirds, for which he would patiently wait for the perfect shot. He loved animals and children, as he had a playful nature himself. Bob was a talented artist and custom built a few different Harley Davidson motorcycles from the ground up, leaving nothing out on design and detail. Being a kid at heart, he loved his cars and toys.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Vancouver and came from a pioneer family who came across the Oregon Trail in 1850, so his roots ran deep. While he made Vancouver his home, he also lived in St. Croix in his 20s where he enjoyed scuba diving and the island life. The locals referred to him as “Babalou,” a nickname that he carried throughout his life. Bob also fulfilled his dream of going to Paris and ventured there solo in 2007.
Bob was active in the N.A. community and sponsored a lot of folks in their recovery efforts. He had many friends there.
Bob leaves his son, Jayme; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; step-grandchildren, Isabelle and Devan of Brush Prairie, WA; sisters, Lisa of Wilsonville, OR, and Carmen Chaffin of Vancouver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Rosemary of Vancouver; niece, Cynthia Hathaway; and grandson, Lennox Mercer.
