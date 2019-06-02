Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 3 photos Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT JACOB FRITZ

July 10, 1935 ˜ May 28, 2019



Robert J. Fritz, 83, died peacefully at home, surrounded by those he loved. He was born in Isabel, SD to Mary (Huber) and Jacob Fritz. Life on the plains was tough in the 30’s. He lost his father at the age of 3 to an automobile accident, but somehow the family all got by.

In the early 50’s, Bob joined the Army where he became a Forward Observer for a mechanized howitzer division. After his tour of service ended, he started a family and held various jobs in the Black Hills region. The most notable of those jobs was working as a motorman in the Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, SD while residing in the infamous wild west town of Deadwood. Oh, the stories he would tell. In 1970, Bob relocated to Yakima, WA where he worked in the fruit industry. In 1972, he moved to Vancouver, WA where he began a 28-year career with Jubitz, retiring in 2000. The man loved his job and loved to work.

In 1974, Bob met and married the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Diane. Lovingly referred to as Daddy-o, he spent many years with Diane and mother-in-law, Betty (D) playing extremely competitive card games, and relaxing at the Oregon coast. In his retired years, Bob spent quality time working with his sons and grandsons in the family landscaping business. There were laughs and jokes aplenty.

Preceding him in death were his father and mother; father-in-law and best friend/fishing buddy, Raymond; mother-in-law, Betty; brothers, Albert, Ervin and Chris; and sisters, Betty, Beverly and Verna.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; sons, Rick (Becky) Fritz and Daniel (Cindy) Fritz of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Darla (Craig) Alia of Huntsville, AL; brother, Daryld of Hot Springs, SD; sisters, MaryAnn of Sturgis, SD and Esther of Selby, SD; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Our father and husband was a master tinkerer, an electronics wiz, and had a great sense of humor (to the very end). There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He was a diehard Trailblazers fan and dearly loved his cat Rambo. He had a strong opinion about everything and loved recording his favorite old movies that he shared with family and friends. He couldn’t pass a yard sale without stopping and loved collecting baseball hats and coffee machines. His yard was always full of the many squirrels and birds that populated the houses he built for them. They were an endless source of joy.

His poise and character while he fought the ravages of Multiple Myeloma will be an inspiration to those of us that must survive him. Our many thanks go out to our precious friends who gave us strength through this journey and to Dr. Shawn He in the Legacy Oncology department. You gave us 3 precious years with our husband and father that we otherwise would not have had.

Daddy-o was so very loved. We have lost our rock, but have faith that we will see him again.

Per his wishes there will be no service.

Please sign his guest book @

Robert J. Fritz, 83, died peacefully at home, surrounded by those he loved. He was born in Isabel, SD to Mary (Huber) and Jacob Fritz. Life on the plains was tough in the 30’s. He lost his father at the age of 3 to an automobile accident, but somehow the family all got by.In the early 50’s, Bob joined the Army where he became a Forward Observer for a mechanized howitzer division. After his tour of service ended, he started a family and held various jobs in the Black Hills region. The most notable of those jobs was working as a motorman in the Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, SD while residing in the infamous wild west town of Deadwood. Oh, the stories he would tell. In 1970, Bob relocated to Yakima, WA where he worked in the fruit industry. In 1972, he moved to Vancouver, WA where he began a 28-year career with Jubitz, retiring in 2000. The man loved his job and loved to work.In 1974, Bob met and married the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Diane. Lovingly referred to as Daddy-o, he spent many years with Diane and mother-in-law, Betty (D) playing extremely competitive card games, and relaxing at the Oregon coast. In his retired years, Bob spent quality time working with his sons and grandsons in the family landscaping business. There were laughs and jokes aplenty.Preceding him in death were his father and mother; father-in-law and best friend/fishing buddy, Raymond; mother-in-law, Betty; brothers, Albert, Ervin and Chris; and sisters, Betty, Beverly and Verna.He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; sons, Rick (Becky) Fritz and Daniel (Cindy) Fritz of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Darla (Craig) Alia of Huntsville, AL; brother, Daryld of Hot Springs, SD; sisters, MaryAnn of Sturgis, SD and Esther of Selby, SD; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.Our father and husband was a master tinkerer, an electronics wiz, and had a great sense of humor (to the very end). There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He was a diehard Trailblazers fan and dearly loved his cat Rambo. He had a strong opinion about everything and loved recording his favorite old movies that he shared with family and friends. He couldn’t pass a yard sale without stopping and loved collecting baseball hats and coffee machines. His yard was always full of the many squirrels and birds that populated the houses he built for them. They were an endless source of joy.His poise and character while he fought the ravages of Multiple Myeloma will be an inspiration to those of us that must survive him. Our many thanks go out to our precious friends who gave us strength through this journey and to Dr. Shawn He in the Legacy Oncology department. You gave us 3 precious years with our husband and father that we otherwise would not have had.Daddy-o was so very loved. We have lost our rock, but have faith that we will see him again.Per his wishes there will be no service.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close