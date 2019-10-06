Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hyatt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT HYATT

July 23, 1937 ˜ September 21, 2019



Friends, Romans, Countrymen we come to bear

Testament to Robert Hyatt’s 82 years.

The world received him on July 23, 1937

and lost him on September 21, 2019.

What good men do, lives after them,

So let it be with Mr. Hyatt.

He was an honorable man.



He was a loving husband to Phyllis for 56 years,

Dedicated father to Deneane, Robert Jr. and Darci,

And his favorite designation grandfather,

To Ian & Craig; Robert III, Matthew, Nicole, Kendall & Owen; Sydney & Sam.

He was son of Francis and Evelyn Hyatt.

And brother to Clair, Frances, Jerry, Larry and Cathy.

He was an honorable family man.



He was a faithful Ridgefield High School Spudder.

As a teacher he taught us,

A principal was your pal, there are two slurps in dessert. Goofy nicknames, terrifying speeches and diagraming sentences, encompassed the daily rituals of the Hyatt classroom.

As a coach, he taught us,

To put away our excuses, stay low and hit ‘em hard.

As a father and grandfather, he taught us,

Faith in God was paramount and hard work never hurt anyone.

He was an honorable teacher, coach and man.



He was active in the Ridgefield community,

for 57 years.

Lion’s Club member flipping fair burgers & ‘twisting tails.’

St. Mary’s parishioner serving Christ when and where ever needed.

Ranch caretaker mowing lawns, skimming pools, and trimming trees.

Mole hunter trapping 67 varmints in one year.

Friendly driver of a beat-up Ford Ranger

Acknowledging all with a ‘Ridgefield Wave.’

Gourmet diner relishing a Starliner Hyatt burger.

He was an honorable citizen and man.



In his early years as a hard-hitting football player,

He honed his skills at St. Martin’s High School.

Resulting in football scholarships at

Olympic Junior College and Montana State University.

Culminating in a Bachelor’s degree and a 36-year teaching position at Ridgefield High School.

He was an honorable and competitive man.



Services will be held on October 12, 2019

At Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Ridgefield, WA.

Rosary service at 10:30 am,

Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.



To honor Robert Hyatt:

family man, teacher, coach, and faith-filled servant,

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of his passions: The Malawi Kindergarten project or

‘Spudder Spirit’ College Scholarship managed by the Ridgefield Lion’s Club.



