ROBERT F. LOOMIS, SR.
April 6, 1937 ˜ April 29, 2019
Bob went home to be with the Lord April 29th, 2019. He was born to Frank and Esther Loomis in Centralia, WA. He grew up in Centralia and attended Centralia Junior College and UPS playing football, graduating from CWU with a degree in Education.
Bob spent his first 5 years teaching and coaching at Woodland High School. Then moved with his family to Lake Chelan where he taught and coached for the next 27 years. He was inducted into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of fame in 1989.
Bob spent his retirement years in Ridgefield, WA where he continued to enjoy the outdoors, fishing hunting and golfing with his family and friends. Another great joy was being able to see his grandchildren grow up.
Bob loved the Lord and was ready to go home.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda, of 58 years; sons, Bob (Kim) and Mike (Ann Marie); daughter, Allys (Steve); grandchildren, Cameron, Alyssa, Colton (Maddie), Austin and Samuel; and brother, Gary.
The family would like to thank the kind staff at Community Hospice for their wonderful care.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian from May 5 to May 6, 2019