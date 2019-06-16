Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA 309 E 15th Street Suite E Vancouver , WA 98663 (360)-693-1036 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 4300 Main St Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ROBERT ERDMAN MEULER

May 17, 1931 ˜ June 4, 2019



Robert E. “Bob” Meuler, a lifelong Vancouver, WA resident, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 88.

Born May 17, 1931 to J. Erdman and Betty (Huff) Meuler, he attended Arnada Elementary and Shumway Junior High schools, and was a proud graduate of Vancouver High School class of ’49, and Clark College in 1951.

Bob married Kay Bockstadter in 1951; they had two sons. He married Joy (Bushnell) Mason in 1969, with whom he shared her two sons and two daughters.

In his early career he was owner/operator of two service stations; in later years he worked as a realtor/broker for several real estate firms, and finished his working career among his friends at Pro Sports.

Bob was a 74-year member at First Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and served in various leadership roles. He also sang with the former Brahms Singers, and with the Portland Symphonic Chorale.

Bob loved to golf, and was a member at Royal Oaks Country Club for nearly 50 years. Lifetime friendships were important to him. In addition to keeping in contact with his golf buddies, he also attended a monthly luncheon with the men of the Class of ’49, most recently in May.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joy; and his beloved sister, Joyce Yorkston of Bellingham.

He is survived by four sons: John (Sally) Meuler of Ridgefield, Don (Julie) Meuler and Matt (Carrie) Mason of Vancouver, and Mark Mason (Joan Neumann) of Tualatin; two daughters: Marilyn (Robert) Hood of Vancouver and Marcia Mason of Seattle; four grandchildren: Todd (Kari) Wille of Bremerton, Meridith (Steven) Goforth of Las Vegas, Nevada, Nicholas Mason of Portland, and Kyle Cavens of Seattle; one great-grandchild; three nieces, and three nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main St., Vancouver on Sunday, June 23rd at 1:00 PM.

