ROBERT EARL PARSONS

September 26, 1934 ˜ April 13, 2019



Robert Earl Parsons ”Bob, Coach or Bullet Bob” was born Sept. 26, 1934 to Wayne Dyer (deceased 1935) and Elsie Dyer. (He was adopted by Ernest Parsons at age 7.) Bob spent most of his life in Vancouver, WA. He was an avid fisherman and great teacher/coach.

Bob met his first wife, Shelley, at college and they wed in 1956 and had 2 daughters, Karla in 1957 and Kelley in 1960.

Bob’s passion was to always be a teacher. He spent all but 2 of his 31 years in the Vancouver School District. His love for teaching did not stop at retirement, he was always ready to pass his knowledge on. In summers, Bob worked at PUD and construction and later at commercial fishing.

After retirement, he found he couldn’t fish everyday so he drove RVs to dealerships all over the country until his wife retired.

In 1987, Bob met an old high school girl friend, DonCarroll Barton, and they married in 1990. They spent many years traveling south in winter and fishing/clam digging in Tokeland (usually if you saw one, you saw the other, they were always together) until his health said no more.

Bob passed on April 13, 2019 leaving his wife, Don; daughters, Karla Schlosser and Kelley Parsons; 1 granddaughter, Kacie; and 1 great-granddaughter, Florence; sister, Donna Schlitt and family; along with his first wife, Shelley; and Don’s children, Carrie, Abbie, Bart and several grandchildren, with one special one born on his birthday; and lots of cousins.

Bob will be greatly missed (especially the laugh) but his body could no longer withstand this earth and he was called home where I’m sure his mother was waiting with one of her good lemon pies.

There will be no service at this time-he’s gone fishing!

