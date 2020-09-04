We have wonderful memories of Bob as an active parent in Cub Scout Pack 343 which met at Hazel Dell Elementary School. Bob was a great volunteer and strong supporter of the Pack and a tireless contributor to this family-oriented group of very active kids and parent volunteers. We have not seen Bob in many years but remember him and his caring, sharing, intelligence and sense of humor. Our sincere condolences go to Shelley and the family.

Larry and Carol Hansen

Friend