1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Lafayette
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT “BOB” E. LAFAYETTE
May 26, 1932 ˜ August 30, 2020
“Praying to the Powerful Forever”

Bob Lafayette, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away in his sleep on Sunday morning, Aug. 30.
Born and raised in Boston, MA, Bob served his country both in the Army, where he was a paratrooper during the Korean War, and in the Air Force, where he met his future wife of 61 years, Shelley.
After settling in Vancouver, WA, in 1970, Bob worked for 25 years as an electrician at Ross Substation, before retiring in 1995 to dedicate all of his time to the mental health community through NAMI, CVAB, and Portland’s Club 53. With his characteristic strong sense of duty and responsibility, he left an indelible mark upon the many people he touched in countless hours of service, being described by a grateful colleague as “the salt of the earth,” and proudly wearing a pin clients made for him that read “Let Bob be Bob.”
Throughout his life, he was an avid student of history and of Shakespeare, and he imparted them upon friends, family, and acquaintances alike with generous enthusiasm. All of his children and their friends remember the punishment he routinely meted out for rambunctiousness: a timeout with assigned reading from “European Discovery of America.”
He is survived by his wife, Shelley; sister, Mary; daughters, Andrea and Lora; sons, David and John; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
We mourn his passing, but we celebrate his life, and we are grateful to have shared in his journey.
“We are such stuff as dreams are made on;
and our little life is rounded with a sleep.”
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
We have wonderful memories of Bob as an active parent in Cub Scout Pack 343 which met at Hazel Dell Elementary School. Bob was a great volunteer and strong supporter of the Pack and a tireless contributor to this family-oriented group of very active kids and parent volunteers. We have not seen Bob in many years but remember him and his caring, sharing, intelligence and sense of humor. Our sincere condolences go to Shelley and the family.
Larry and Carol Hansen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved