Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens



ROBERT ”BOB” E. KRONER

May 10, 1939 ˜ August 28, 2019



Robert ”Bob” E. Kroner, passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at the OHSU CV-ICU.

Bob was born on May 10th, 1939, graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1957, earned a 2-year degree from Clark College, and then enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany for 3 years.

Bob performed many years of work as a Machinist and an Engineer. He was a self-proclaimed - Researcher, Book Hunter, Satirist, Raconteur and a Steward of the Earth - always “rescuing” old or discarded treasures from a forgotten time. Bob made quite a business of recycling cardboard and metal for local companies all over Clark County - providing a service, but he also making lifelong friends along the way.

Bob was an AMAZING story-teller, remembering every detail and every punchline! He would speak of his time in Germany and France, his annual trips across the globe to the Feast Sites with his church, and of his many cruises to the beautiful islands of the Caribbean.

Bob loved to spark up a conversation about current events, politics, architecture, religion, classic cars, planes and delicious recipes. But the 2 greatest loves of his life, were of Art and of Books! Especially, when they were filled with bold and beautiful colors of all his favorite things.

Bob was kind and thoughtful, a one-of-a-kind gentleman and scholar, who loved life. He would say “I live a simple life, but it is mine!” And it was and he did! Forever reminding the world to ”Never judge a book by its cover”!

Bob is survived by his feline companion, Ivory and all of us who were lucky enough to call him our friend and family!

The Celebration of Life will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Thurs., Sept. 12th at 10a.m. We are requesting colorful attire at the service.

Please sign his guest book @

Published in The Columbian on Sept. 8, 2019

