ROBERT DALE HOLBROOK, JR.
September 30, 1948 ˜ May 27, 2020
Robert ”Bob” was a lifelong resident of Vancouver, WA and eldest son of Robert ”Dale” and Avettia ”Trudy” Holbrook. Bob was born on September 30, 1948 and was the oldest of 10 children. He and his siblings were raised on the family farm in the Walnut Grove-Minnehaha area.
Bob was the proud and successful owner of Spacemaster Foundations, LLC and was well known in the Clark County construction industry for his foundation work for more than 50 years. He was very hardworking and believed in doing work the traditional way, with his hands. His invoicing was still done by good old-fashioned pen and paper. No computers, Smartphone or texting for Bob!
Bob is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Robert (Jennifer) Holbrook, Ryan (Jennifer) Holbrook, Matthew (Chrissy Swoboda) Holbrook, Ben (Ashley) Holbrook; daughter, Shawn Crepeau Lind; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers; 3 sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, Dale and Trudy, preceded him in death.
A private graveside service will be held with the family and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.