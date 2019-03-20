|
ROBERT ”BOB” D. POTTERF
January 12, 1930 ˜ March 12, 2019
Robert “Bob” D. Potterf, age 89, died March 12, 2019 in Vancouver, WA after a brief illness. He was born January 12, 1930 in Salem, OR, raised in Eugene, OR and graduated from Eugene High School in 1948.
Bob enlisted in the Air Force in September 1948 and served through the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in August 1952.
Flying has been a lifelong interest. Bob began flight training in May 1954 at Springfield, OR and progressed to Captain in January 1958 with Iranian Airways in Iran. He was in Iran 3 years until December 1960. While there, Bob met and married an English girl, Ann Patricia Groves. They returned to the USA in 1960 where Bob joined the investment firm of Smith Barney where he spent 31 years.
Bob liked flying, tennis, fishing, and most outdoor sports. He was a long time member of the Multnomah Athletic Club and The Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association.
Bob is survived by daughters, Sharon Potterf Gralapp of Beijing, China and Sandra Potterf of Bangkok, Thailand; three brothers, Jon, Bill and Jim Potterf; and 4 grandchildren.
Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery on March 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 20, 2019