ROBERT CARL LAHMANN

May 22, 1944 ˜ February 26, 2019



Robert Carl Lahmann, 74, long-time resident of Washougal, WA, passed away on February 26th, 2019, after a year and a half heroic battle with cancer. He was born the eldest of 3 boys to Frank and Nellie Lahmann in The Dalles, OR on May 22, 1944.

Bob graduated Valedictorian of Stevenson High School in 1962 before earning Electrical Engineering and Law degrees from the

Following college, Bob served as a Captain in the US Air Force for 4 years before practicing law in Camas, WA for 9 years. Bob then went on to a distinguished 21-year career with Bonneville Power Administration before retiring in 2005.

Bob was a fixture at his children’s sporting events over the years. Time spent with family was his top priority. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed all types of Pacific Northwest fishing and hunting. He liked working in his shop on mechanical, electrical, and woodworking projects.

He was a quiet, kind and honorable man.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lani; mother, Nellie; brothers, Tom (Kathy) and Bill (Mickey); daughter, Jenna Lahmann Gillespie (Tarleton); son, Ryan (Elizabeth); and five grandchildren - Jonas and Cleo Gillespie; Elaina, Audrey and Caroline Lahmann.

A Celebration of Life service will be held this Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, Red Cross Building, 605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661.

