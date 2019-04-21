Obituary Guest Book View Sign



ROBERT ADEN CROCKFORD

July 20, 1932 ˜ March 25, 2019



Robert Aden Crockford passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 86 at Persa Adult Family Home in Vancouver, Washington. He was born in Plainview, Nebraska to Earl and Lucy Crockford; and was the second of four brothers. The family moved from Nebraska in 1934 to Boring, Oregon; Kennewick, Raymond, and to Vancouver, Washington in 1942. Bob attended Felida Elementary School, Shumway Jr. High, and graduated from Vancouver High School in 1950. He met Maxine Moulton of Salmon Creek at intramural sports, and married his lifelong sweetheart Maxine in 1951. They started a family in 1952, having a son and two daughters. Maxine passed away in 2017 and now they are dancing their way through heaven!

Growing up on 20 acres in Felida, Bob was a member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He participated in a calf scramble and caught a calf that he raised. He continued farming on his 10 acres in Salmon Creek after being married. At that same time he and Maxine got involved in a life time of dancing.

Bob worked for Empire Rubber and Supply for 38 years, retiring in 1993. At Empire, Bob worked his way up to Vice President of sales and became one of the nation’s experts in conveyor systems and belting. In his later years at Empire, Bob went on the road accompanied by Maxine selling rubber products in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii prior to his retirement.

Throughout his life, Bob was an avid outdoorsman, including hunting, fishing, water and snow skiing that he greatly enjoyed with his family, relatives, and friends; and had many great stories to share.

Bob was very involved in his childrens education and sports. At Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay, as a member of the Dads Club, he sat on the first parent, student and faculty committee to consider allowing female students to wear pants to school. At Hudson’s Bay, he was president of the Dads Club.

After his retirement, they joined the NE Eagles and renewed their dancing, learning to Polka dance. They participated in polka dances throughout US and Canada, and many Polka dance cruises too. Bob and Maxine took pleasure in camping, especially with family and relatives to Mount Rainier, traveling overseas to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and RVing to Yuma during the winter. In New Zealand, Bob bungee jumped off a 145 foot high bridge.

Bob is survived by son, Terry Crockford of Atlanta; daughters, Vicki Lowe of Brush Prairie and Marci Sloniker of Vancouver; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who will miss his stories, humor and loving and warm personality.

The family wants to thank Claudia and Dan Persa of Persa Adult Family Home and Van Mall Retirement Community for the wonderful care of Bob over the past few years.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Club Green Meadows, 7703 NE 72nd Avenue, Vancouver. Bring your favorite stories and wear Hawaiian attire in honor of Bob.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

