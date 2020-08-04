1/1
Robert A. "Bob" Little
1930 - 2020
ROBERT A. ’BOB’ LITTLE
May 27, 1930 ˜ July 6, 2020

Robert “Bob” A. Little, long-time Vancouver, WA resident was born May 27, 1930 in Chesaw, WA, to Arthur and Edith Little.
His family moved to Vancouver in 1943 where he attended local schools including Vancouver High School (class of 1948). While there, he met his high school sweetheart who became his lifelong companion and wife, June Hails.
They married in 1951 and started their life together. Bob graduated with a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington (Class of 1952) and embarked on a lifelong career in the paper industry, working with Crown Zellerbach. He brought passion and creativity to his work and was a key designer of many innovative world-famous projects.
Bob was an avid ham radio operator, W7KYU, and taught many courses around the country to help others obtain their licenses.
He retired and traveled around the country with the Avion club. During these trailer trips, Bob and June hunted down family tree information and compiled it into an extensive family tree.
He was a beloved husband, father to two children, son, Bob Little (Robby) and daughter, Laurie Little. He had two adored granddaughters, Cori and Cathy.
He was much loved, respected and will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
A virtual memorial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6th at 4 p.m. If you are interested in attending, please contact us at boblittle@juno.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2020.
