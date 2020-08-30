RITA DIANA (WEDMORE) JAMESON
1956 ˜ 2020
This is the story of Rita Diana (Wedmore) Jameson. She was a free spirit, born in 1956 and enjoyed her teen years in the 1970s which we all know Rita embraced. Those who knew her will never forget her flower child vibe, but she was drawn to the barn more than the causes of the era.
Her love of horses was part of who Rita was and brought her much adventure! She loved trail riding and camping at Long Beach Peninsula.
She eventually left Clark County to live in Long Beach, WA relishing the ocean air and collecting treasures.
She worked at the local veterinary clinic, where she had the opportunity to add to her herd of chihuahuas and help other animals find their forever homes.
Her sense of humor and willingness to talk to people from all walks of life endeared her to many.
Rita’s love for Jesus got her through a 10-year fight with cancer. She used that precious time to love her family, friends, strangers, and of course her dogs, cats and squirrels. Rita went to heaven to be with her mom and dad on April 22, 2020. She was 63 years young.
Rita’s warmth, unconditional love, laughter and stories will be greatly missed. God bless her.
Rita was cherished by her husband of 17 years, Bryan; sisters, Louella and Tina; daughters, Marlo and Nikki; and son, Joey; as well as seven grandkids and two great-grandkids.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits