RICK ALLEN SEVERSON
April 22, 1963 ˜ April 18, 2020
Rick Allen Severson of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home just days before his 57th birthday. He was born in Vancouver to Russell and Lois Severson and graduated from Fort Vancouver High School and Clark College.
Rick was the owner of Chevy Metal Truck Parts.
He enjoyed car restoration, car shows, motorcycles and anything that was loud and went fast! Rick loved the Huskies, Vikings, Cubs, House of Pain, Bestie Boys and Run DMC.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kerin; daughters, Genevieve and Lilliane; mother, Lois; and brother, Tom.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A Celebration of Life is yet to be determined.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020