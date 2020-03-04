Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick Allen DeMorgan Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SMSgt RICK ALLEN DEMORGAN JR.

October 13, 1976 ˜ January 23, 2020



Rick DeMorgan Jr. died unexpectedly Jan. 23 2020, when the C-130 aerial water tanker T-134 known as Zeus crashed in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales, Australia killing all three men on board.

Rick DeMorgan Jr., son of Linda and Rick DeMorgan Sr. was born in Apple Valley, CA, and graduated from Portland Christian High School in 1995.

After graduation, Rick entered the U.S. Air Force to pursue his dream of flying, where he served for 24 years.

In addition to his parents, Rick leaves behind his two children: son, Lucas; daughter, Logan; and their mother, Rebekah of Shalimar, FL; his sister, Virginia and her husband, Leo Peralta and two nephews, Alex Bischoff and Max Peralta, of Tucson, AZ; as well as numerous friends and colleagues throughout the United States and various countries.

A funeral will be held for friends and family at 11:30 a.m., March 6, 2020, at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR with full military honors.

